Tower Bridge Advisors Has $3.49 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,535 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 23,150 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,014,000 after buying an additional 128,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Best Buy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,181 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $98.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.43.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

