Tower Bridge Advisors Has $30.47 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $30,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2,831.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,399,000 after purchasing an additional 722,252 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $281.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.17. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $344.81.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

