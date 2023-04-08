Tower Bridge Advisors Has $4.38 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

