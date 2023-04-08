Tower Bridge Advisors Has $7.41 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,444 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock opened at $208.16 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

