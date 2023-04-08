Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.4 %

ADP opened at $216.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

