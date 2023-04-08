Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7,823.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 42,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O'herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $227.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

