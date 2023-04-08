Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Leidos were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $812,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 40.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Leidos by 10.3% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 721,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.82.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

