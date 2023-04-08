Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.72

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and traded as high as $8.27. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 14,157 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The firm has a market cap of $143.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Townsquare Media

(Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.