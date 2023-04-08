TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Bank of America

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPG. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPG from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.07.

TPG stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -999.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in TPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TPG in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

