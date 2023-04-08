Traynor Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.6% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.57.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $828.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $772.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $744.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

