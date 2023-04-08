Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,543 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.8 %

GXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

GXO opened at $48.29 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

