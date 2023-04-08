Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 674.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 0.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Boeing stock opened at $211.37 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

