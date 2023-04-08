Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $699,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

