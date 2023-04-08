Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Amgen by 84.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 23.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $445,522,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $253.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.79 and a 200 day moving average of $255.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

