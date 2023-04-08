Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,443 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 748.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,838 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $208.16 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.