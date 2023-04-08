Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 53,218 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,218 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

