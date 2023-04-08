Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 287.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 97.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 113.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,672,000 after purchasing an additional 301,535 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,351,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 25.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,409 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nucor by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,946,000 after acquiring an additional 272,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $145.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

