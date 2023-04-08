Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,934 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average of $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

