TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,903 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,723 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 674.8% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,618,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,727. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.49.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

