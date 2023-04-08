TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $86,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.20. 1,989,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,962. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.68. The firm has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

