TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $4.17 on Friday, reaching $369.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,030. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.