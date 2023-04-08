TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.06. The stock had a trading volume of 69,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.78. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $124.70.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.