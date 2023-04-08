TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,708,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,247,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in CVS Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 245,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,778,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,583. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average of $90.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health



CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

