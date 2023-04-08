TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,611 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,324,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,795,000 after purchasing an additional 967,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,125,000 after purchasing an additional 482,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,210,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.45. 3,973,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,909. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

