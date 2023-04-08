TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 888 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.0% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after acquiring an additional 143,095 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after acquiring an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.05. The company had a trading volume of 46,916,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,752,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.15. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $356.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.