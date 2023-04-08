TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Shares Down 0.5%

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 72.80 ($0.90). Approximately 772,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 599,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.20 ($0.91).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £177.46 million and a PE ratio of -404.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.78.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

In related news, insider Sharon Parr acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £30,400 ($37,754.60). Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

