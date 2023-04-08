U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

