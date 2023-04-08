U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of USEG stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $35.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.89. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

U.S. Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USEG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

