UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €49.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IFXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.10 ($57.72) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($14.60) and a one year high of €19.70 ($21.41).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.