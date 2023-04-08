Ultra Trading Up 41.1% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $105.85 million and $6.06 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,019.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00442534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00127709 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00029802 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00039428 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000568 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002954 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.31285513 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $8,394,141.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

