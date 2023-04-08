Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.81

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.81 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.32). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 674,918 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.75. The company has a market capitalization of £29.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,325.00 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Union Jack Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

