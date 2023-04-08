Uniswap (UNI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $55.54 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.99 or 0.00021357 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.46 billion and approximately $55.54 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00322832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012017 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000622 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003532 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.01115462 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 647 active market(s) with $62,512,099.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

