Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average on Analyst Downgrade

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $31.50. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.43 and traded as low as $22.02. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Unity Bancorp shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 10,512 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Unity Bancorp

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $47,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $387,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 13,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $363,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $381,247.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $47,871.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,907 shares of company stock worth $928,355. Company insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $233.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

