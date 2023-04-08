Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
UUU stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Featured Stories
