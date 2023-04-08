USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $92.37 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $92.37 million and approximately $640,012.79 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002954 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,024.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00444428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00127798 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00030080 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00039470 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001121 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

