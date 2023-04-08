Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VWO stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.