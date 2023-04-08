Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,769. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.47.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

