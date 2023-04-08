Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,120. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $240.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.81 and its 200-day moving average is $207.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

