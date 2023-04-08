Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 38,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 28,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.28. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.