Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s Largest Position

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 23.8% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $434,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.95. 3,076,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,743. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $414.30.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

