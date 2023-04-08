Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $375.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,743. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $414.30. The firm has a market cap of $280.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.