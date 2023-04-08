Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stake Raised by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $26,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.03. 38,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,698. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $154.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.14 and a 200-day moving average of $141.37.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

