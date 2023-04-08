Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $203.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

