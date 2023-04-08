Veolia Environnement Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, April 12th (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Shares of Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, April 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 12th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 12th.

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

