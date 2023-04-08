Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Sells $110,271.00 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $110,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $180,694.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $36.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRNT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.