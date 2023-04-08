VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 614 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.36, for a total transaction of $131,003.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,571 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,668.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $213.06 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $224.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.09. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in VeriSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

