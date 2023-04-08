VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

VICI stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.50. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.