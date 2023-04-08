VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.65.

VICI stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

