Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Trading Down 2.8%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.16. 34,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 68,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDI. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 34,407 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

