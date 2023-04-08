Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Trading Down 2.8%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.16. 34,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 68,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.