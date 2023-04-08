Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($157.61) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($217.39) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($206.52) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, March 24th.

VOW3 opened at €123.46 ($134.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €128.52 and a 200 day moving average of €130.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €112.84 ($122.65) and a fifty-two week high of €161.50 ($175.54).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

